Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Institute of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday notified two more polio cases from Tank and Bannu districts, taking the total case count to 81 in the province during 2019.

According to a press statement released by Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) KP, one wild polio virus has been isolated from the stool sample of a 15 months old male baby from tehsil Tank of district Tank while another from a 17 months old female baby from tehsil Bannu of district Bannu. The epidemiological study of the children shows that both children were zero dose for essential immunization while their SIAs history is under investigation.

EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Abdul Basit has said it is unfortunate that 68 children have been disabled in the province for life.

He said that virus was on fire in the province, especially in the southern belt, and was present in the environment that would hit any unvaccinated or immune-comprise child.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for the disability of their children, he added.

He said that the only viable solution to the problem was to get the children under the age of five vaccinated in every campaign as only repeated doses could protect them from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parents not to pay attention to propaganda and rumours, adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and did not cause any harm.