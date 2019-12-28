Share:

KARACHI - The West Zone Police on Friday arrested three absconders among 34 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrol and snap checking.

The police have recovered three pistols, nine live rounds, 2.670 kilogram charas, 16 bottles liquor two mobile phones, Rs 3460 cash, 20 kilogram betel nuts, 484 packs of fire crackers and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while one motorcycle and one rickshaw were seized on non-availability of registration document, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Friday.