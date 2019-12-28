Share:

LAHORE - Ghari Shahu Gymkhana, Gen Akhtar Abdur Rehman CC and Lucky Star Club won their respective matches in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament to move into the second round here on Friday. At Township Green Ground, Ghari Shahu Gymkhana Club beat Ravi Gymkhana by 8 wickets. Ravi Gymkhana were all out for 171 in 30 overs with M Ali hitting 64 and Imran Mehmood 40. In reply, Ghari Shahu Gymkhana chased the target in 24.3 overs losing just two wickets with Hafiz Usman Nadeem cracking 55, Noman Qasim 50 and Moaz Khan 41. At Al Bilal Ground, Gen Akhat Abdur Rehman Cricket Club beat mighty Al Bilal Club by 15 runs. Bating first, Gen Akhtar Abdur Rehman CC scored 197/9 in 30 overs with Talib Asim making 31, Asfand Mehran 29 and M Waseem 29. From Al Bilal Club, Rao Kheyam bagged 3/29, Almas Khokhar 2/26 and Sajid Hussain 2/36. In reply, Al Bilal Club were all out for 182 in 29.5 overs. Rao Kheyam hit 71 while Almas Khokhar and Amir Mughal contributed 31 each. Asfand Mehran clinched 3/25, M Ahsan 3/31 and Asif Raza 2/36.

At Pindi Gymkhana Ground, Lucky Star Club defeated Imperial Club by 10 runs.

Lucky Star CC scored 231/4 in 35 overs with Shehriyar Waseem smashing unbeaten 86, Murad Ali Khan unbeaten 57 and M Arslan Sajid 28. Imperial Club, in reply, could score 221/7 in 35 overs. Zeeshan Mughal made 53, M Attique 41, Shahid Khan 37 and Usama Zahid 34. For Lucky Star, M Subhan bagged 3/33.