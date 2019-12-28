Share:

KARACHI - Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistan will progress Insha’Allah, and the efforts and cooperation of business community will play a pivotal role in this regard.

He was talking to SITE Association of Industry Vice President (VP) Farhan Ashrafi and Executive Committee Member Hussain Moosani on the occasion of Pakistan Rangers “Shukriya Jinnah” ceremony held here at Mazar-e-Quaid.

SITE Association Patron Zubair Motiwala, President Muhammad Suleman Chawla, Executive Committee Member Haris Shakoor and Law & Order Committee Chairman Abdul Hadi also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhan Ashrafi, SITE Association VP, greatly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army made for the defence and sovereignty of the country, and paid tributes to DG ISPR on behalf of the business community of SITE area, Karachi.