ISLAMABAD-Week-long events to commemorate Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary concluded here on Friday at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Professor Fatah Muhammad Malik said that there was need to follow Quaid’s vision and ideology to fulfil his vision of strong and prosperous Pakistan. He said that Jinnah with his tireless efforts attained the cherished goal of separate homeland.

He advised the youth to adopt the Quaid mission to make Pakistan as developed country.

He said that “Quaid had given us Pakistan with his countless efforts so now it’s our duty to protect our beloved country.”

Professor Iftikhar Arif stressed upon youth to follow Quaid-i-Azam as their role model to ensure a successful life. Chairman Pal Hameed Shahid thanked all guests and presented shields to the guests.