National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered 193 million worth rupees from “Double Shah scam.”The scam had looted some 14,500 affectees.1700 victims among them have been given their looted money.NAB is still in search in order to trace the remaining looted money. The involved culprits must be given exemplary punishments. They decieve the poor people by giving them untrue desires and offers. It is not the only scheme rather our country is full of such looting schemes. I appreciate the excellent work of NAB and I strongly urge NAB and other concern authorities to catch the looters.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Kech.