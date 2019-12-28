Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of women graduates who pass out of medical colleges in the country every year but do not practice medicine later on were urged here on Friday to realise their obligation towards the ailing humanity.

Speakers like noted religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari, Prof Shaista Zaidi and Dr Huma Naqvi said while addressing a session dedicated to women’s health that educated women in general and those professionally trained in crucial field of medicine must utilise their qualification for progress and development of the country. “You must not confine yourself to the four walls as that is not only detrimental to your talent but also deprive many in need of your support,” said Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari during the session arranged as part of 10th M.I. Global Conference.

She particularly referred to acute shortage of qualified lady doctors in rural as well as remote parts of the country. “Women are required to work alongside men in every field and profession for the advancement of the national cause,” emphasized the scholar.

Appreciative of the fact that a large number of lady doctors of Pakistani origin is witnessed providing health care services around the world, she said this spirit needs to be reflected within the country.

Bukhari agreed that a congenial and proper environment for working women, including doctors, has to be promoted and adopted as joint responsibility on part of the state as well as the masses. Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on the occasion identified similarities between professionals associated with healthcare and those with the police service.

“There is much in common between the two as both use best of their skills to protect precious human lives - one of the professionals save people against diseases while the other save lives against the menace of crimes,” he said.

Imam said police had been doing their best to maintain law and order in Karachi as several policemen had laid down their lives in the line of duty.