Lahore - A delegation from China’s news agency Xinhua visited the offices of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation here on Friday.

The delegation consisted of Mr Zhao Yue, the general sales manager of Asia Pacific Regional Bureau at Xinhua; Mr Wang Xiaoming, its sales manager; Mr Tang Binhui from Xinhua’s Urdu service; Mr Liu Tian and Jamil Bhatti.

The delegation visited the offices following an agreement signed between the news agency and the media group regarding sharing of news items, photos etc. The delegation also met with Nawa-i-Waqt Group Director Administration Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri who was accompanied by IT Head Qaiser Nadeem and Manager Human Resources Shafiq Sultan.

The delegation was briefed about the group’s history and its contribution to the national and international media affairs. The delegation was also informed about the series of articles titled “From Belt and Road Initiative to CPEC” published on the directives of Group’s Managing Director Ramiza Majid Nizami. They were told that the Pakistani nation warmly welcomed the BRI and CPEC projects.

“These projects have further strengthened the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. The Pakistani nation loves and respect China and its people,” Director Administration Syed Ahmad Nadeem told the delegation.

He further said that Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group was highlighting the hidden aspects of the China’s road project better than any other media group of the world.

“Under the BRI, a huge sum of 800 billion US dollar will be invested in different sectors which will definitely lead to the prosperity of the peoples across the world,“ he maintained.

Later, the delegation met with Editor Editorial Saeed Aasi and got information about its editorial policy. Then News Editor Dilawar Ch took the delegation to different departments of the media group. Likewise, the delegation also went to the offices of The Nation and met with News Editor Mr Riaz who briefed them about different stages of the English daily’s publication.