Rawalpindi-Police arrested three persons for carrying weapons from different part of city on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police held Mukaram Khan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession while Wah Cantt police arrested Gul Khan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody. Similarly, Chuntra police nabbed Anees Afzal and recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding no one would be allowed to carry out any illegal activity.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against the criminals and anti-social elements.