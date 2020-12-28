Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District administration launched crackdown and retrieved 56 kanals state land valuing millions of rupee from land grabbers during an operation at Mouza Head Bekaini on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi, Muhammad Arshad Virk along with revenue department and heavy police contingent raided at Head Bekaini area and retrieved the land from grabbers by ploughing into the field. Speaking on this occasion, AC said that safety of government land was included in his duty and assured that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

266 candidates qualify for interview

As many as 266 candidates including 40 females and 226 males qualified for interview for the posts of constable in Punjab police district Muzaffargarh. According to police spokesperson, lists of eligible candidates constables/lady constables posts have been issued after running and written test. He said that the interview schedule would be issued soon.