Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second wave of coronavirus pendemic continues across the country as it claimed 58 more lives during the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, during the last 24 hours, Covid-19 claimed 58 more lives across Pakistan while 1,853 more people tested positive to coronavirus pandemic. With 1,853 new infections reported in the country, the tally surged to 471,335 cases and with 58 more deaths, the toll of fatalities jumped to 9,874 deaths on Sunday morning.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sindh with 210,241 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 210,241 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, followed by 135,665 in Punjab, 57,215 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 37,117 in Islamabad, 18,075 in Balochistan, 8,172 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan. As many as 3,900 individuals have so far lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,469 in Sindh, 1,602 in KP, 404 in Islamabad, 216 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,557,112 coronavirus tests and 33,270 in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,282 patients are in critical condition, according to the NCOC.