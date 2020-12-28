Share:

A seven-year-old girl was raped and killed by a cousin and neighbour. Police arrested both culprits.

Talking to media on Monday, DIG Investigation Lahore Shariq Jamal Khan said that body of seven-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in Sundar area of Lahore.

He said that the culprits Rizwan Yousaf, cousin of the girl and Allah Dita took the girl to agricultural fields near their residence, raped and strangled her to death before throwing body in pond and escaped the scene.

The DIG Investigation said that police arrested both culprits who admitted the crime and they were being investigated after registering a case against them.