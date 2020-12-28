Share:

ISALMABAD-Music band Kohraam worked their magic in the song, ‘AataNahi’ which is mastered by Haider Omar and Dream Big Productions while Kohraam band outdid themselves with their soulful music in it. The beautiful song is written by Murtaza Qizilbash and executed by Shahzeb Amin, Murtaza Qizibash and Haider Omar, will leave the listeners spell bound with its mesmerizing composition that also has a touch of exotic fusion. It will make the listeners go on a musical roller coaster ride with its powerful lyrics. The new love anthem of the season, which has been sung by the male lead, was first released in the teaser poster on Kohraam’s official Instagram page. The music is now available online on Youtube. The video of the song is featuring the creation, designed by MugiPrayitno.