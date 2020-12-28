Share:

FAISALABAD - Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the defeatist mentality unleashed a hybrid war to create uncertainty, chaos and confusion in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Faisalabad, he said for the very purpose, divergent forces have been brought together under the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He said that Pakistan is striking a strategic balance in the region and making substantial development on economic front. He said anti-Pakistan forces are using religious and political clout to fulfill their nefarious designs. He said that allies of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman utilised their cronies during their tenure to recognise Israel and, in this connection, a delegation was also sent to Israel.

He said the government would never even think of establishing relationship with Israel until realisation a permanent solution to Palestine. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue at international level, the Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas, in his letter, thanked people and the government of Pakistan for courageous stance on the issue. He said that the government had also protected the legitimate interests of religious seminaries.

He said that the PM had also raised the issue of sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at United Nations. He said that the government had also protected the legitimate interests of religious seminaries. Ashrafi said that Maulana Fazl’s decision to expel some senior JUI-F members from the party exposed his ‘undemocratic’ behaviour.

Their only fault was to ask their leader for returning to the right path, he added. He termed PDM an alliance of anti-Pakistan forces as some of the parties had hatched conspiracies against national institutions. He criticised the PDM for creating chaotic situation in the country and said that if any party or alliance tried to launch long march or sit-in, the people of Pakistan would foil their designs.