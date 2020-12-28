Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismissed a Deputy Director of the Land Directorate over the charges of corruption, according to the documents.

In the same case, an assistant director, senior assistant, and sub-assistant have been demoted. Directions have been issued to take back vehicle from the Deputy Director. According to details, the CDA administration in a recent decision, dismissed the Deputy Director of Land Directorate, Taimoor Ahmed from his job whereas Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar, Senior Assistant Malik Sajid Mehmood, and Sub-Assistant Muhammad Latif have been demoted. These officers of CDA had illegally allotted 59 plots in sector D-13. These plots were supposed to be allotted by lucky draw but the officers allotted these plots by doing favoritism after taking bribe. An inquiry was held against them which proved them guilty due to which CDA took action against them. Deputy Director, Taimoor Ahmed has been dismissed from his job and the Authority has directed him to surrender the vehicle which is in his use. Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar of Grade 17, Senior Assistant Sajid Mehmood of Grade 16, and Sub-Assistant Muhammad Latif of Grade 14 have been demoted. However, the Deputy Director involved in the case has taken the stay order from court.

Few days back, the Authority had dismissed two deputy directors of the Planning Department and made a Director an OSD, according to the officials.