DAHARKI - Police in Daharki area of Sindh punished a hotel owner when the latter asked for money after serving dinner to a police team, it was learnt on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Daharki town of district Ghotki when a starving police team stopped at a hotel late at night.

After enjoying the expertise of the hotel owner which was a delicious dinner, they ‘entertained’ the owner with their expertise – a beating – for asking bill for the meal. Returning ‘favour’ just did not stop here, the police team then gave another beating to their ‘poor host’ and even took him to the police station and forced him to sit in cold and harsh weather for four hours. The hotel owner later demanded of the SSP Ghotki to take notice of the incident.