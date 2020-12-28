Share:

The rapidly culminating corona virus kills 55 Pakistanis in the last 24 hours whereas number of positive cases has reached to 473,309. The nationwide tally of fatalities has ascends to 9,929.

As per the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,974 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

211,276 corona virus positive cases have been reported in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab, 57,467 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

3,921 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,491 in Sindh, 1,609 in KP, 407 in Islamabad, 218 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Until now 6,589,317 corona virus tests have been conducted in Pakistan including 32,205 in the last 24 hours. 423,892 corona virus patients have recovered so far while 2,263 patients are at verge of losing their lives.