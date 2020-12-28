Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that the country is making swift progress due to effective policies of the present government. Addressing a ceremony in Quetta on Sunday, he said Federal government is committed to uplift the living standard of the people of backward areas of Balochistan and announced a 600 billion rupees development package for the southern part of the province. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan urged the youth to work for progress and prosperity of the country by following the principles of Quaid-i-Azam.