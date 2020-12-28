Share:

What is maturity? The answer is not that the person is above a certain age. Maturity is when a person is in the stage to think better and adapt the situation with positivity and handle the situation with calm and without any hustle and bustle. Maturity does not come with age; it comes with the experiences and what experiences?

We should spend our life according to our traditions and values for the betterment of ourselves and for society as well. There is no book or novel from where we gain maturity. Maturity comes with professionalism and to go outside to compete with the world with positivity and beat them with excellence.

People should have the ability to appreciate others in a positive way and motivate them to work hard in future as well. A mature person will also give thanks to the creator for the talents accorded to them. They are aware that, without the abilities and talent, life is not perfect.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore.