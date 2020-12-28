Share:

RAWALPINDI-Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) with the coordination of German Shepherd Dog Club of Pakistan organized Dog Show at Ayub National Park here on Sunday. Hundreds of people witnessed the show while dog keepers took part in the competition with German Shepherd Dog. On the occasion of prize distribution, Deputy Director Army Heritage Foundation said that Army Heritage Foundation regularly holds such activities for awareness of general public of twin cities. He said that this also encouraged the dogs and pet owners to show their unique burred to the general public. At the end, Deputy Director AHF distributed Medals, Trophies and cash prizes among the winners.