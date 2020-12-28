Share:

LAHORE - The Dolphin squad Sunday foiled an attempt to supply 400-kg meat of dead chicken in the provincial capital. According to a spokesman, the Dolphin officials signalled a truck to stop near Nishtar Colony for checking, but the driver attempted to flee instead of stopping there.

The squad chased the vehicle and managed to arrest the accused, identified as Qasim and Ahmad. The truck was loaded with dead chicken, which was being transported to Lahore from Kasur. Officials of Dolphin squad handed the accused to Nishtar Colony police for further investigation. Meanwhile, the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) checked 2,536 vehicles, 151,000 motorcycles and 156,914 people during effective patrolling in the city.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings,said the Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics, including 27 bottles of liquor and hashish, from the accused.

The both wings in their crackdown against criminals recovered 33 pistols, four rifles, one pump action, 22 magazine and 370 rounds.

The wings showed immediate response to 393 calls received on helpline 15.

As many as three cars, eight bikes, 38 mobile phones and Rs 100,000 were recovered from criminals.

The Dolphins and PRU helped 42 people on different roads in the city. As many as 64 motorcycles and two vehicle were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the responsible.

The both wings also arrested 18 criminals for violating one wheelie, three for kite flying and five for aerial firing.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested three proclaimed offenders, and arrested 87 others during the last week.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas had foiled many attempts of crimes and decreased crime rate in the metropolis.