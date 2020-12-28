Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The police have arrested six persons including three women over violation of Sound System Act in Qaimpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that on the instructions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera, a police party of Qaimpur Police conducted raid at a music ceremony in Qaimpur area and arrested five suspects. Three women were among the arrested five suspects. The accused were taken into custody over violation of Sound System Act.

The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 18 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 degree centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

Two gamblers arrested

The police have taken two gamblers into custody within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and recovered cash from their possession. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that following a tip-off, a police team raided a place lying within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and arrested two gamblers red handed.The police also recovered cash Rs 4,750 from their possession.

Dhor Kot police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Profiteers fined Rs2.39m during current year

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 2,396,400 fine on shopkeepers

over profiteering during current year. According to spokesperson of district government, the magistrates inspected around 22,633 points and found 22,626 violations while case were also registered against 214 violators. In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates, he added.