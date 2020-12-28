Share:

LAHORE - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has expressed hope of controlling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic like the first one with the help of frontline soldiers. Speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of three day virtual international symposium of King Edward Medical University on Sunday, he praised Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Prof Bilqees Shabbir for launching telemedicine department to facilitate patients during pandemic situations. Eminent speakers from USA, UK and Pakistan deliberated on current Covid pandemic and important ongoing research in the field of medicine.

Shafqat Mehmood appreciated KEMU and allied hospitals for rendering matchless services during the pandemic. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan highlighted the effective strategy and response by the government in tackling Covid-19 for which Pakistan has been praised globally. President KEMCAANA, Dr Samia Nawab Waseem highlighted the contributions of her organisation for KEMU. She specially mentioned that in current year, 52 Kemcolians got residency in USA which is one of the highest number.

President APPNA, Prof Naheed Usmani appreciated the great input of all the speakers and declared this webinar as an examplary one where the attendance was over 400. She acknowledged the efforts of Prof Saira Afzal in strengthening and training of family physicians at King Edward Medical University and she announced a collaborative program between KEMU and APPNA to expand the specialty across the country.

She said that filling the void was necessary.

Guest of honour of the Symposium, Secretary Health Washington state Umair Shah shared his experience of Covid and appreciated the efforts of KEMU alumni in the USA.

President Pakistan Academy of Family Physician, Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian highlighted the importance of primary health care and implementation of the referral system.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal mentioned in the concluding section that the KEMU has already started a new fellowship program in emergency medicine, breast diseases, critical medicine and certification in medical education, medical editing and basic and advanced courses for primary healthcare physicians.

King Edward Medical University will establish the institute of infectious diseases at its new campus at Kala Shah Kaku.