LAHORE-Habib Metro Lions defended the Aquafina Inter Club Polo title after thrashing Diamond Paints 10-1 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on the chilled Sunday.

Marcos Panelo and Mian Abbas Mukhtar emerged as heroes from the winning side with a fine contribution of four goals each while Sheikh brothers, M Raffay and M Farhad, hit one goal apiece. Saqib Khakwani hit the only goal for the losing side.

After winning the trophy, Habib Metro Lions captain Sheikh Muhammad Farhad said: “First of all, we are thankful to Almighty for this title triumph while the hard work as well as team unity also played key role and helped us defend our title successfully. We are also grateful to Habib Metro Bank for supporting us as well as polo, the game of kings and knights and we are hopeful that they will continue their support to this beautiful game.”

Former Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen (r) Sadiq Ali graced the final as chief guest and gave away winning trophy and shields to the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were JP&CC Patron Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, GOC 11 Div, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, Fatima Group CEO Fawad Mukhtar, Director Ali Mukhtar, polo players and their families as well as passionate lovers of the game.