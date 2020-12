Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government has very little left to spend on the people because the half of revenue collections is being used for debt repayment. In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said he is well aware of the needs of the people but when corrupt rule the country, the entire system under which peoples’ needs should be served is destroyed. He said, if we don’t punish such people, what kind of examples we are setting for our children.