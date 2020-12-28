Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to continue administrative measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities besides ensuring their availability to the people at fixed prices.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he directed to keep a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers besides launching a crackdown against them. Action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar directed Provincial Price Control Committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilize all administrative powers for providing the same to the people at fixed rates as well.

He said that timely and effective measures of the government has brought down the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and provided relief to the people. He warned that illegal increase in prices will not be tolerated. He further directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers and send the report to the Chief Minister’s Office. The Chief Minister said that the profiteers are the culprits of the society as well as of the law. Government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people. “I will not allow anyone to exploit the people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man” Usman Buzdar asserted.

CM condoles death of poet Azed Aziz

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous poet Azed Aziz. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family member to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

CM grieved over copter crash incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of helicopter crash in Gilgit Baltistan. The Chief Minister paid tributes to the martyrs including pilot Maj. M. Hussain, Co. Pilot Maj. Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzmam Alam and soldier M. Farooq. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. He said that all the sympathies of the government are with their family members and the government is standing beside them in their difficult time. He said brave sons of soil embrace Shahadat during discharge of their duty. The whole nation is praying for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.