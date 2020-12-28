Share:

The father of fake news and propaganda, Joseph Goebbels—the Nazi minister of propaganda—famously said that if you repeat and tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth for everyone. This is what the Indians are doing against Pakistan to shape the beliefs and attitudes of the west, as well as the UN.

India has subjected Pakistan to 5th generation and hybrid warfare to destabilise and damage it and recently, the Indian media published and carried a fake news report about a civil war like situation in Karachi after the IGP Sindh incident. Indian media and social networking sites reported that clashes between the police and army resulted in the deaths of many. In 2019, a European Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), EU Disinfo Lab, uncovered a network of 265 fake outlets in more than 65 countries—all managed by an Indian network. The aim was to influence the European Union and the UN by spamming them with content that was critical of Pakistan.

This time, the same NGO, Disinfo Lab, has again exposed the same network with more details. The Indian disinformation group, comprising 750 fake media outlets and 10 zombie NGOs, has been operating since 2005. The fake NGOs impersonated renowned personalities to create fake profiles, stolen profiles and producing fake reports to feed mainstream media to undermine Pakistan. The Indians used these fake NGOs, including some dead ones for propaganda against Pakistan, to project their own narratives. Some of the fake NGOs included the World Sindh Congress, World Baloch Women’s Forum, Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan Balochi Human Rights Council, Baloch Student Organisation, Baloch People’s Congress, Baloch Voice Foundation, Balochistan House and European Organisation for Pakistani Minorities, and more.

In 2017, a campaign of posters with the message, ‘Free Balochistan’ and other slogans supporting minorities in Pakistan, appeared on the streets of Geneva through these fake media outlets. This concept, the use of posters, was borrowed from the Nazis which used this strategy extensively. The Balochistan House has been regularly organising demonstrations against the Pakistani government and in the favour of a free Balochistan. All fake media outlets are created and managed by the Srivastavas Group—a New Delhi based organisation which is considered to be the brainchild of RAW. Ankit Srivastava is at the centre of the entire network and his mother is the chairperson of the group. Besides India, the group has its offices in Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. All the servers of these fake media outlets are based in India with more than 550 domains belonging to this group.

According to a detailed story carried by BBC, “One of Srivastava Group’s subsidiaries, the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies (IINS) sponsored a controversial visit to Indian administered Kashmir for right wing MEPs in October.” The visit was arranged during the time when all the politicians of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were behind bars and also when access to foreign missions in India were denied. The delegation also met Prime Minister Modi and Ajit Doval. According to the BBC, “Madi Sharma of the Srivastava Group has been identified by the EU Disinfo Lab as the center of the disinformation network. She has written for EP Today and New Delhi Times as their EU-correspondent.” Madi Shamra was seen in a photograph with Prime Minister Modi and others.

Asian News International (ANI), established in 1971, has more than 100 bureaus in India, as well as around the world, and is the biggest news and video agency in India. ANI has a strategic partnership with the Reuters news agency. ANI used the EU chronicles as a base to create news reports as it rewrote and reproduced articles from EP Today, all of which were mostly anti-Pakistan. The group was found guilty of at least 13 instances of re-publishing mostly anti-Pakistan and anti-China articles by members of the European parliament, originally published as the EU Chronicles. ANI provided content and fed mainstream media articles that were further carried by fake websites. The names of dead human rights activists and journalists were used for credibility.

The network stole the identity of a former chairman of the Commission to Study the Organisation of Peace (CSOP), Professor Louis B Sohn. He died in 2006 but the network listed him as a UNHRC participant in 2007 and at a separate event in Washington DC in 2011. The CSOP was founded in the 1930s and won UN-accreditation in 1975 but became inactive in the 1970s. Some anti-Pakistani groups were given the floor at the UNHRC on behalf of proxy NGOs including Brahumdagh Bugti of the Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) and also to the Pakistan Tahafuz Movement (PTM). The aim of the network was to discredit and defame Pakistan internationally and influence decision making at the UN Human Rights Council and European Parliament. It was also to give an impression to the world that Pakistan is an unstable country that sponsors terrorism and is a violator of human rights. Another objective was to improve India’s image and damage the reputation of Pakistan so as to get more support against Pakistan internationally.

The so-called Pakistani liberals who are members of the South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH) too are playing a negative role in all this. Hussain Haqqani organised a seminar in 2017 where Ms. Yoana Barakova, a research analyst of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS)—a fake media outlet of Srivastava Group—who was famous for her anti-Pakistani stand, was invited to speak against Pakistan. The famous US senator, Larry Pressler, once showed the real face of Hussain Haqqani and said, “Haqqani as the ambassador of Pakistan has changed sides and made India his priority.” He, along with others in the forum, is propagating and projecting the Indian narrative of a divided Pakistani society. The Indian media, known as the ‘Godi Media’, is extremely biased and always peddles fake news articles based on non-factual information to spread chaos and fabricate rumours against Pakistan. According to Al Jazeera, the spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Union has said, “the expose will be raised during the EU-India strategic partnership dialogue.” Prime minister Imran Khan said that the Indian disinformation network had vindicated Pakistan’s position and exposed its detractors. The UN and European Union need to take serious notice of the fascist regime of India for using fake media outlets to malign and discredit Pakistan. The rouge Indian regime is a threat not only to peace and stability in South Asia, but to the entire world.