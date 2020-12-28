Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed an extreme cold weather emergency throughout the province due to an “extraordinary cold wave”.

“This extraordinary cold wave is taking the form of a disaster which is likely to threaten lives of needy people who are without shelter, food and warm bedding,” said a notification issued by the KP relief department.

The emergency has been imposed under Section 16(A)(1) of the National Disaster Management (KP) Act, 2010.

Deputy commissioners have been told to “establish temporary shelters (panagah)”.

In those shelters, the needy will be provided with breakfast and dinner and can also stay the night.

The funds for the shelter houses will be given to the DCs by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The deputy commissioners shall also provide cooked meals three times a day to those families whose houses have been damaged due to extreme weather condition,” said the notification.

The DCs are to give people Rs100 for breakfast and Rs200 each for dinner and lunch.

The notification also instructed the PDMA director-general and DCs to maintain “proper accounts and inventory” to register funds and articles for information and audits.