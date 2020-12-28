Share:

Peshawar-Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday sealed 20 bus stands over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 1538 others across the province have been issued warning, said a report of the department.

On the directives of the KP Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz crackdown against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs was in progress in the province.

The report said that 586 commuters’ vehicles had been impounded while a fine of Rs7.885 million was also imposed on 32219 vehicles. Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi has vowed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in any circumstances and directives in this regard have been issued to all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) for dispatching.