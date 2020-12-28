Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has ordered completion of the hydel development projects, under fast track policy all across the province.

He passed the directions on Sunday while addressing Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization in Peshawar.

CM said that completion of all the small hydel projects is first and foremost priority of the government to make the province capable enough of generating its own energy in the sector.

The meeting resulted in approval of hiring professionals for solarization of four hundred and forty Masajid in Swat as well as in Peshawar districts.