Local administration in Lahore has decided to impose smart lockdown in 33 more localities after surge in coronavirus cases and a list of the areas has been forwarded to cabinet committee.

As per details, the lockdown will be imposed in areas of Johar Town, DHA phase 1, 3, 5 and 8, Iqbal Town, Askari 8 and 10, Valencia Town and Samanabad.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 473,309. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,929.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,974 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 211,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab 57,467 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.