KASUR - A man killed his father and injured mother over domestic issues here on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122, Munir Joyia (33) resident of Khara Chungi Lal Haveli, in a fit of rage, killed his father Saleem (65) and injured mother Shahida Bibi (55) with a blow of knife. On information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital Kasur and injured to Lahore General hospital. Police were investigating.

388 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Kasur

As many as 388 brick kilns have been converted to zigzag technology while 115 kilns were sealed for using bull trench technology in the district.

Talking to media here on Sunday Environment Protection Department (EPD) Assistant Director Noman Younis said that all brick kilns owners had been advised to convert their kiln houses to zigzag technology by December 31, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them. He said that his department was taking all possible steps to control smog and pollution by converting kilns to latest technology.

Committee against accused involved in girls abusing case

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar has constituted a committee to probe against an arrested accused involved in assaulting five minor girls. Police spokesman said on Sunday that accused, Yaseen, was a history-sheeter.

He said the committee had been proceeded to Nankana Sahib which would start

investigation against the accused who has been involved in a murder case of his

aunt besides the case of assaulting five girls 13 years ago. As the accused was

a native of Nankana Sahib but had been living in Pattoki. The committee would investigate his criminal record.