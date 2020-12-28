Share:

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC City) Syed Ayub Bukhari has arrested managers of two marriage halls over coronavirus SOPs violation. A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that AC paid surprised visit and checked various marriage halls and found Quillium Marquee and Silver Spoon marriage halls violating coronavirus SOPs as participants of the wedding ceremony were without face-masks and ignoring social distance. Therefore, the AC arrested managers of both marriage halls. Further action was underway.

Police to improve security of Chinese engineers

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Sunday directed the police officers to ensure strict security of Chinese engineers and foreigners working at various projects across the district under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). During a meeting, he directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make stringent security arrangements by ensuring three-tier security involving policemen, private guard and armed security personnel for Chinese and other foreigners. No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.