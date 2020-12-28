Share:

SUKKUR - Vice President (VP) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz reached at the residence of Sindh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Nasir Shah in Rohri, Sukkur district to condole on the demise of his mother on Sunday.

She extended her sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Nafeesa pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto

Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah on Sunday has paid tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices to strengthen democratic norms in the country.

Talking to media, Dr Nafeesa Shah said that Benazir Bhutto gave a clear roadmap to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to new heights, proving by her political wisdom and farsightedness that she was matchless leader like her name ‘Benazir’.

She said that people of the Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as daughter of East was martyred in a gun and bomb attack after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

She recalled the services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country’s defence strong.

Quran khawani arranges for soul of Benazir Bhutto

Quran khawani and Fateha were arranged for the soul of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Sukkur House on Sunday. The Quran khawani and Fateha were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar and Advocate Rizwana Memon. Addressing the gathering, the PPP leader paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The PPP leaders and workers also reposed full confidence in the party leadership.