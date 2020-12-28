Share:

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made the abrupt decision to quit international cricket at this age at 28 years.

Due to alleged mental torture by team management, he took this decision to end his international cricket career and was also trooped from the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Mohammad Amir was the best bowler for Pakistan but unfortunately, he took this decision to end his international cricket career for Pakistan. He also said that he is always thankful to Lala Shahid Afridi who had helped him with every problem in the team.

KAMRAN BADAL,

Awaran.