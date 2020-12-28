Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the only mission of the opposition was to halt the process of accountability but as long as Imran Khan is the Prime Minister, there is no question of any compromise on accountability. He said that it is the democratic and constitutional right of PTI government to complete its term. He was talking to Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan who called on him in Governor House Lahore on Sunday and discussed various prevailing issues including political and Parliamentary affairs. Chaudhry Sarwar said that development and prosperity of the people is the mission of PTI. After saving the country from economic bankruptcy, today we have put the country on the path of economic development, he added.

He said, despite the difficult situation due to coronavirus, the relief given to the people in every sector, including the business community, the current government has taken historic initiatives.

Governor said that the agenda of all the protest politics of the opposition is to halt the accountability process in the country but the elimination of corruption and transparent accountability is the voice of 220 million Pakistanis and until the last corrupt person is brought to justice, transparent and impartial accountability will continue and Pakistan will get rid of corruption. Minister Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal or political agenda, he only wants development and prosperity of Pakistani people for which new Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsas Programme were launched. The people will not be disappointed and they will be given maximum relief in every field, he added.

Governor also expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers including officers of Pakistan Army in a helicopter crash in Skardu and expressed full sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.