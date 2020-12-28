Share:

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday has predicted that opposition parties will reconsider its decision of resigning from National and provincial assemblies.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members will participate in Senate elections. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has done PhD in Criminology, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had raised the slogan of ‘Prime Minister Bilawal Bhutto’. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) itself facing party differences, he stated.

Meanwhile, the interior minister has also announced to establish night food bazars in Islamabad. He said process of vehicles registration will also be made smooth and easy for the users.

Talking about improving policing in the capital, he said new Eagle Squad will be introduced to curb crime in the city.