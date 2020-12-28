Share:

Islamabad-Pak-China cooperation in bee products sector enjoys broad prospects, says Yang Rong, chairman of China Bee Products Association (CBPA), Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

“Billion Tree Honey Initiative launched by PM Imran Khan last Monday will be an available and workable project to alleviate poverty and develop the bee products sector. Also, it will lead to broad prospects of Pak-China cooperation in this field,” Yang Rong said.

Rich natural and human resources have equipped Pakistan favourable conditions to develop the bee products industry. Most of Pakistan’s land is subtropical, which provides a warm climate for vegetating nectariferous plants. “Meanwhile, mature agriculture and diverse fruit plantation also lay a foundation for industrial development,” Yang analyzed. He said, “Development of the bee products sector, a typical labour-intensive industry, will effectively alleviate local poverty in Pakistan. Actually, this method has made fruitful achievements in China.”

A lot of Chinese local governments have chosen developing apiculture since 2013 and successfully solved poverty even led the regions to prosperity. Considering the problems of employment and rural revitalization, the mature experiences of China are also suitable for Pakistan.” “Under CPEC agriculture cooperation, we’d love to share other experiences and techniques with our iron brother as well, such as scale development of apiculture, vegetating nectariferous plants, scientific payoffs, bee species breeding and so on,” Yang added.

It will stimulate the Pakistani economy, create jobs, and also alleviate local poverty,” said Yang adding CBPA will do its best to promote Pak-China cooperation in apiculture and support Pakistani bee products industry.