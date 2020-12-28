Share:

Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 473,309. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,929 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,974 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 211,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab 57,467 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,921 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,491 in Sindh, 1,609 in KP, 407 in Islamabad, 218 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,589,317 coronavirus tests and 32,205 in the last 24 hours. 423,892 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,263 patients are in critical condition.