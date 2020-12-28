Share:

“I really do encourage other manufacturers to bring electric cars to market. They need to … make better and better electric cars, and that’s what going to result in humanity achieving a sustainable transport future.”

–Elon Musk

The story of automobile dates back to the late 18th century. In 1769, Nicolas Joseph Cugnot built the first steam-powered automobile. But the real revolution in the field of automotive began with the invention of a stationary gasoline engine. The first stationary gasoline engine developed by Karl Benz was a one-cylinder the two-stroke unit, which ran for the first time on New Year’s Eve 1879. In 1885, Karl Benz invented a car that is credited as the first car in the world to be powered by fuel. The complete structure of the car was created in accordance with the dimensions of the internal machinery. Benz’s car became the model for the cars made after it. Since then improving designs and performance of cars is a tale of evolution. Today, the automotive industry is focusing on developing cars that run on electricity or any other renewable source of energy.