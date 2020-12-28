Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement is falling apart as the PPP has distanced itself from the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

While talking to reporters in Lahore, he said the politics of PML-N is based on enmity with Prime Minister Imran Khan that is why people have rejected it.

Fawad Chaudhry said after the JUI-F, the PML-N will also disintegrate. The Minister said Indian and Israeli lobbies are behind PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's anti-Pakistan narrative.

While criticising leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a personality who kept intact all the federating units of the country and added that unfortunately when the party went into the hands of Zaradaris, it lost its credibility.

He said that now the PPP was led by those who had confined the party to interior Sindh. He said that Maryam Nawaz had never managed her kitchen, adding that she just enjoyed the empire of her father which was established after looting public money. He said that today the country was facing inflation due to poor economic policies of the previous governments.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan had said that the parliament was the best forum to hold dialogue and let's start from electoral reforms, adding that now the opposition should move one step forward.

To a question, he said that Pakistan tackled the first wave of coronavirus in a sensible manner and world was acknowledging the country's efforts in this regard. He said that national dialogue should be held on issues not on personalities.