LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that opposition did not refrain from holding public gatherings despite increasing number of corona patients. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Firdous said that number of active corona patients has reached 135665 in Punjab. She said that 524 new corona cases have been reported and 42 patients died of corona during the last 24 hours. She said 3900 people have been died due to Covid-19 in Punjab so far. She said that PDM has scored political point at every critical situation including corona and this senseless gang contributed in the spread of coronavirus. PDM has become the enemy of the people. Dr. Firdous said that were they not afraid of God when they were looting public money and now raising hue and cry when they are held accountable for their embezzlement. This gang will not get NRO, she clarified.