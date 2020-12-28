Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the agenda of opposition parties is only to protect their interests and old foes have now assembled at one place.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is faithful to people of Pakistan and he will continue his struggle against those who plundered this country.

Shibli Faraz said those who were criticising each other in the past have now gathered in Larkana which exposes their real faces to the people.

Earlier, in a video message, commenting on the PPP Jalsa in Ghari Khuda Bux, the Minister said souls of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto might be perplexed as opponents of the philosophies and Ideologies of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto were sitting in their home.

Commenting on objectives of PDM leadership, he said that their agenda starts from their interests and ends on their self interests. They have nothing to deliver, said Shibli Faraz.

He said Maryam Nawaz visit to Larkana is practical demonstration of hypocrisy as they pretend to be opponents but united for their self interests. He said that these are the very politicians who use to make tall claims to drag each other on the roads of Lahore and Larkana. They have exposed themselves before public as they pretend to be enemies overtly but protecting interests of each other covertly, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

The minister said that whenever issues of corruption, cheating, horse trading, Changa-Manga and brief case politics have any face, one remembered Nawaz Sharif. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is obedient for public but strict for robbers and looters of the country.

He also added that PDM sitting together by using platform of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in pursuit of their vested interests.

He said that everyone knows very well what sort of language and rhetoric Nawaz Sharif used for Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said Nawaz Sharif used to make abusive campaigning against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and proved himself a facilitator to dethrone Benazir Bhutto.

The Information Minister also pointed out that it is very shameful for both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who turned their political tribal to protect their interests.

He said that frustration and anger shown from face of Maryam Nawaz hinted that PDM has divided. She is the very woman who used to claim that she does not own any party either in London or Pakistan but brought Qatari letters in failed bid of her defence, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif despite being prime minister of Pakistan thrice did not reply to queries raised in the court and people of Pakistan about his assets and means of income. He said Maryam Nawaz father utilised power and influence to maximize his business empires instead of serving the public.

He said the rhetoric made against state institutions in PDM procession hinted at the fact that they can move for any level for their power. They neither feel any shame or respect and trying to befool the public by hurling allegations against state institutions, he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran khan will not be blackmailed through their tirade. They will be held accountable for all the plundering they held with state assets, said Shibli Faraz. He said that PPP will not tender their resignations, said Senator Shibli Faraz adding that it does not matter how obedient and loyal Maryam Safadar pretends with Bilawal Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to blackmail Prime Minister of Pakistan through arranging public meetings. “Opposition parties would fail in their designs like flop public meetings being organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at different places, “he stated in an interview with a private television channel. The ruling party had invited the Opposition benches to come forward for talks at the forum of Parliament so that public issues could be settled in a proper manner, he added.

Expressing dismay over negative attitude of Opposition, he said the PDM parties are not interested in talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government on public matters. He further stated that Opposition party leaders wanted to discuss national reconciliation ordinance and relief from the corruption cases being investigated by NAB. The incumbent government was in favor of holding talks with PDM but discussion on matters of personal interest like NRO, would not be made, Senator Shibli Faraz stated. “We didn’t have personal enmity with any party,” information minister stated. In reply to a question, he said if any football team lose match in Argentine, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz blames head of the ruling party for such defeat. Maryam Nawaz, he said had no credibility in the political ground. Ex PM’s daughter had habit of speaking lie at public forums and nothing else, he stated. The PDM parties, he said would fail in their agenda being hatched against the government through public meetings.