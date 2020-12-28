Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Police on Sunday foiled a major terrorism bid in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK). According to police, a patrolling police party found explosives, arms and ammunition in the area. The explosives material was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to a banned organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur.

The CTD said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.

“The terrorist is identified as Abdullah Khan who belonged to an outlawed organisation,” the CTD said and claimed that a hand grenade and a pistol was also recovered from his possession.

In a separate action police claimed to arrest two ‘terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’ in Karachi.