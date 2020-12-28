Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday congratulated the Democrats Panel for clean sweep in Karachi Press Club (KPC)’s annual elections- 2021.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fazil Jameeli President, Shazia Hassan Vice President, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti Secretary, Waheed Rajpar Treasurer and newly elected members of governing body,” the provincial minister said and added that Karachi Press Club had always strived for the welfare of journalists and protection of their rights and freedom of press, according to a communiqué.

He hoped and expected that the new body would utilise their abilities and skills for the freedom of speech and welfare of the journalist community while maintaining their traditions. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had full faith in freedom of expression and freedom of press and had always fought for freedom of press and protection of rights of journalists.

Shehla, Dr Khatu Mal congratulate newly elected office bearers of KPC

Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shehla Raza and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan have congratulated the successful President of The Democrats Panel in the Karachi Press Club (KPC) elections Fazil Jamili, Vice President Shazia Hassan and other official bearers.

Syeda Shehla Raza expressed hope that the successful newly elected members would play an important role in promoting democracy while maintaining the traditions of the press club and would be the guardians and protectors of journalistic values.

Provincial minister for women development said that PPP always respects the freedom of media and the government of Sindh attaches great importance to criticism for the betterment of the society.

In his congratulatory message, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Sindh for the Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr Khatu Mil Jeewan said that the Karachi Press Club has a prominent position in Pakistan as the Karachi Press Club has always raised its voice against dictatorship at every forum.