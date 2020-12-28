Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps soldiers in Harnai, Balochistan, late Saturday night.

In a statement, President Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps check post in which seven soldiers embraced martyrdom last Saturday night. He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for the high ranks of the martyred soldiers and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed sadness over the martyrdom of seven soldiers.

“Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers’ martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night,” the prime minister said on Twitter. While condoling the loss of lives, the prime minister sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

“Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists,” the prime minister remarked.

According to an ISPR statement, the terrorists fire raid on a post of Frontier Corps Balochistan in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late Saturday night. During the intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers martyred while repulsing raiding terrorists.