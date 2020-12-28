Share:

LAHORE- Premier Super League (PSL) Women’s XI defeated Shoaib Cricket Academy by 9 wickets in an exhibition match organized by the Premier Super League here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Shoaib Academy scored 79-7 in the allotted overs. Opener Sabika struck 18 while Anam Khan took three wickets. PSL Women’s XI chased the target losing just one wicket. Maryam Butt hammered unbeaten 35. Anam Khan named player of the match. Speaking on the occasion, Premier Super League Chief Executive Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that cricket tournament has been organized in corporate sector for many years and now efforts are being made to promote women cricket. The participating women players appreciated Faheem Butt’s step of promoting women cricket saying women cricket is flourishing gradually and it is hoped that more players will emerge in future at higher level.