Lakki marwat - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Sundays said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver during last two and half years.

Addressing a public gathering in Lakki Marwat, he said that why the Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to hold the affairs of the government if he wasn’t prepared for the task.

It was the sixth rally of the JI ongoing movement against the anti-people policies of the PTI.

A large number of people holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Islami revolution and also holding national and JI flags participated in the rally.

JI Ameer said that Jamaat had also decided to stay away from the politics of the PDM because the alliance was also representing the status quo forces. He vowed to continue the struggle for turning Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

Criticising the internal and external policies of the PTI, Siraj-ul-Haq said that PTI had destroyed the economy and damaged Kashmir cause and proved itself even worse than its predecessor governments of the PML-N, the PPP and Parvez Musharraf.

The JI Chief claimed Imran Khan’s government had completely surrendered before the IMF and World Bank and decided to further increase the prices of electricity and gas.

He said common man was already starving as food was out of masses access due to soaring prices of sugar, flour and other basic commodities. The government made thousands people jobless and snatched bread from the mouth of millions due to its confused economic policies.

Siraj-ul-Haq said Pakistan could only be put on track if people took stand against the agents of the imperialism. He said interest-free economy was the way forward to build economy.