Ministry of Housing completes data entry of accommodations’ allotments

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process. The status of allotment as well as names of allottee and department were available on the site and can be checked by anyone, an official in the Ministry told APP. The personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth have been excluded from the data entered on the website to ensure security of personal data, he added. The official said as present the ministry had owned as many as 28,479 government flats and houses at Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad. Out of total the government accommodation, there were 17,496 in Islamabad, 7,882 in Karachi, 1934 in Lahore, 669 in Peshawar and 498 in Quetta, he said. Regarding the repair and maintenance of the houses and flats in federal capital, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs2.5 million for repair maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Murree, Nathiagali engulfed with snowfall

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said Murree and Nathiagali had engulfed above eight inches snowfall. Talking to APP, he said snowfall attracted huge tourists but people should check the road conditions before setting out for their journey to Murree for their convenience. He said that after the snowfall and rains, the temperature would come down to minimum level while intense cold weather condition would persist for days to come. Snowfall with rain also occurred in Ayubia, Galiyat and its adjoining areas, he added.