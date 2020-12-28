Share:

ISLAMABAD - Seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a gun attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan post in Harnai district of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. “Terrorists opened fires at Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late Saturday night. During the intense exchange of fire, 7 brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists,” said the ISPR statement.

The martyrs include Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali; Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafiz Abad; Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin; Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Jamal, resident of Dera Bugti; Abdul Rauf, resident of DG Khan, and Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzafargarh.

According to the ISPR, the area was cordoned off and escape routes were blocked immediately to apprehend the fleeing miscreants. A large scale search and clearance operation followed the incident. The military said such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

“Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs,” the ISPR added. The incident comes days after 10 suspected terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Awaran area.